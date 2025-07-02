X!

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

Marcus Kolga.
Marcus Kolga. Source: ERR
On July 1, Canada Day was celebrated in Tallinn. Canadian-Estonians who are in Tallinn for both the global Estonian cultural festival ESTO and the Song and Dance Festival, celebrated the occasion in typical Canadian style – with a hockey game. While most Canadians can't imagine life without hockey or maple syrup, Canadian-Estonians told ERR, they can't imagine life without the Estonian language and culture.

The hockey tournament in Tallinn on Canada Day was a charity event, with money raised for the Jõekääru Estonian Children's Camp, which takes place near Toronto. The camp provides opportunities for youngsters to develop their Estonian language skills as well as learn more about Estonian culture, all during the holidays.

"The Jõekääru Children's Camp is personally close to my heart, as I went there when I was young," said Marcus Kolga, the organizer of this year's Canada Day celebrations in Tallinn.

"A lot of Canadian-Estonians who are here went to Jõekääru Children's Camp. They studied Estonian, their every summer, so the Estonianness came from Jõekääru children's camp. There are also some really well-known Estonians who have attended the camp. For example, President Toomas Hendrik Ilves was also one of the campers," Kolga added.

The Estonian diaspora in Canada not only keep the Estonian spirit alive inside their own community but also introduce other Canadians to important aspects of Estonian culture.

"In our Toronto Estonian school, you can now say there is a majority of families where at least one of the parents only speaks English, but the children still come to the school all the same. Some have stronger Estonian than others. But that doesn't matter, because if their parents are coming with them and learning 'tere,' 'aitäh,' 'tule meile' and 'nägemiseni,' then why are we asking for more? It's what they mean that matters," said Kai Kiilaspea, editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Eesti Elu" (Estonian Life").

According to Kolga, there are also plenty of things Estonians can learn from Canadians.

"I think in general, Canadian tolerance. We understand that differences strengthen us, it doesn't make us weaker. And I think in Estonia we ought to look at it the same way. Those who come from outside do not make Estonianness or the Estonian mind weak nor weaken the nation," Kolga said.

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

