Transport Administration launches redesigned Estonian driver's license

Since August 11, the Transport Administration has been issuing driver's licenses in a new format. The previous format had reached the end of its production run, and after the necessary testing, it was decided to introduce the updated version.

"The new format ensures better print quality," said Tiit Poll, service manager for driving rights at the Transport Administration.

CardPlus VM OÜ, in cooperation with CardPlus Group Oy, is the printing partner for driver's licenses, tachograph cards and other plastic cards. The printing facility is located in Espoo, Finland.

Estonia's new driver's license design (front). Source: Transport Administration

This year, the Transport Administration has also updated other documents — for example, a newly designed personal watercraft operator's certificate was introduced in February.

"New formats for other documents will be rolled out as existing stock is depleted. This approach also helps protect the environment," Poll added.

The easiest and most cost-effective way to apply for or replace a driver's license is through the Transport Administration's e-service.

Estonia's new driver's license design (back). Source: Transport Administration

--

