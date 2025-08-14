X!

Transport Administration launches redesigned Estonian driver's license

News
Transport Administration
Transport Administration
News

Since August 11, the Transport Administration has been issuing driver's licenses in a new format. The previous format had reached the end of its production run, and after the necessary testing, it was decided to introduce the updated version.

"The new format ensures better print quality," said Tiit Poll, service manager for driving rights at the Transport Administration.

CardPlus VM OÜ, in cooperation with CardPlus Group Oy, is the printing partner for driver's licenses, tachograph cards and other plastic cards. The printing facility is located in Espoo, Finland.

Estonia's new driver's license design (front). Source: Transport Administration

This year, the Transport Administration has also updated other documents — for example, a newly designed personal watercraft operator's certificate was introduced in February.

"New formats for other documents will be rolled out as existing stock is depleted. This approach also helps protect the environment," Poll added.

The easiest and most cost-effective way to apply for or replace a driver's license is through the Transport Administration's e-service.

Estonia's new driver's license design (back). Source: Transport Administration

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:45

Wizz Air launchs direct Tallinn-Venice flights

14:59

Tax receipt up 13% on year

14:29

Estonia's African swine fever epidemic explained

14:28

Estonian politicians' stance on surveillance cameras hampers missing person investigation

13:52

Estonian government declares virtual emergency situation in agriculture

13:40

Transport Administration launches redesigned Estonian driver's license

12:54

Baltic foreign ministers in FT: Russia's occupations are never temporary

12:17

People in South Estonia demand ministry intervene in train traffic disruptions

11:24

Ministry: Rail Baltica to be finished in 2030 but project scope slashed

10:57

Mark Lajal holds on to reach round two in South Carolina ATP tournament

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.08

Estonia detains Polish man for crossing border on inflatable mattress to allegedly join Russia's war

13.08

Estonia's national mail carrier buys critical Facebook group

12.08

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

12.08

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

08:13

300 Tallink Megastar passengers evacuated in Helsinki after bus fire

13.08

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for subversive activities Updated

13.08

Man who fled Estonian courthouse caught at German border

13.08

US court hands Estonian citizens 16-month sentence in US$577 million crypto fraud

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

12.08

800 tonnes of sand used for public beach volleyball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo