Estonia appoints new ambassador to Sweden

Margus Laidre.
Margus Laidre. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Estonia's former ambassador to Moscow Margus Laidre will become the country's next representative in Sweden after being appointed to the role by President Alar Karis.

Laidre is an experienced diplomat and a recognized historian.

He has previously served as ambassador to Sweden, as well as to Germany, the Holy See in the Vatican, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Finland, and Russia.

Laidre has also worked as director general of the Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as the president's foreign policy adviser.

He will be based in Stockholm.

The president recalled the current ambassador, Toomas Lukk.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Estonia appoints new ambassador to Sweden

