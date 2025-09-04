Justice minister critical of 'fancy' Stenbock House toilet renovation

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) criticized what she called unnecessary luxury renovations to a restroom next to the Stenbock House meeting hall.

ERR has obtained Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta's circular to the Ministry of Justice and its subordinate agencies, which the ministry declined to release, calling it a private letter.

In the letter, Pakosta noted that during state budget discussions, concerns have been repeatedly raised about the excessive amount of real estate held by the government and the tendency for over-renovation in the public sector. She argued that digital investments should be prioritized over repainting walls.

"It's simple: if the faucet isn't dripping, it doesn't need fixing. That old truth should be the basic principle for how taxpayers' money is spent. Unfortunately, we still see money collected through the sweat and effort of our people and businesses being used for renovations done just for show," Pakosta wrote.

"At Stenbock House, where the government meets, there was at the start of summer a perfectly decent restroom next to the meeting hall. Nothing was wrong, missing or broken — not even ugly. You wouldn't have been embarrassed to show it to foreign visitors; they have the same kind themselves. But over the summer, someone carried out a super-fancy yet utterly unnecessary renovation: mirrors with backlighting, new tiles, high-end porcelain sinks from Italy. A completely needless renovation — painful to see," she continued.

Government Office: Toilet in question was clogged almost weekly

Government media adviser Jevgenia Värä said the Government Office renovated the restroom at Rahukohtu 3, which had been in use without repairs for 25 years.

"The renovation was unavoidable, as the restroom was clogging practically every week. In addition to Government Office staff and cabinet members, it is also used by foreign journalists and visiting delegations to Stenbock House."

The renovation cost a total of €27,846.50 and included demolition, construction, ventilation, electrical and plumbing work, as well as the replacement of sanitary fixtures.

Pakosta would move courtrooms to municipal centers and schoolhouses

Minister Pakosta also wrote that when it comes to budget shortfalls in her area of governance, the places to cut are excessive office space and renovations done for show.

"Office space works the same way as it does for families: if, as a state, we have moved fully to digital services, then somewhere there must be leftover office square meters. We no longer have typists, we don't need such a large mailroom or document archives. If our courts have switched to video hearings, then we use courtrooms far less often."

She added that if the goal is to make courts more accessible to people, "wouldn't it make sense to have courtrooms, but also bring court proceedings into places like municipal halls, city council chambers or state high school facilities, holding hearings closer to people and making better use of time?"

According to Pakosta, it would be wise to look back to the Republic of Estonia before World War II, when municipal halls and school auditoriums were used exactly that way.

"In the morning one activity, in the afternoon another and in the evening a third. Space, heating and electricity weren't wasted. Less heated square footage and fewer renovations leave more money for essential services — and more for salaries. A decent wage and work that still leaves time for rest is the best value proposition for an employee."

