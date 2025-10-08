Estonia appoints new special representative to the democratic forces of Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed a new special representative to the democratic forces of Belarus to continue Estonia's support for its leadership.

Karmen Laus' role is to maintain regular contact with leader of the democratic forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's office and with Belarusian civil society organisations working towards a democratic Belarus.

Additionally, she must also monitor economic and security developments in Belarus as Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues.

Laus met with Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania to discuss opportunities for cooperation and show Estonia's support.

All Nordic Baltic countries have appointed special representatives who work actively with Tsikhanouskaya's office and with civil society organisations

"Since the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus, Estonia has consistently supported Tsikhanouskaya's leadership of the democratic forces in Belarus. Estonia has also provided long-term financial support to the European Humanities University in Vilnius, as well as assistance to Belarusian political prisoners and the documentation of crimes committed by the Belarusian regime," Laus said.

Tsikhanouskaya thanked Estonia for keeping the issue of Belarus on the international agenda, most recently during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

