Economy minister proposes reversing youth working time limits amendment

Economic Affairs and Industry Minister Erkki Keldo has proposed that the Riigikogu reverse the youth work-hour limits introduced with the higher school age requirement.

An amendment to the Education Act that took effect on September 1 raised the compulsory education age to 18. As a result, 15–17-year-olds who had finished basic school automatically became subject to youth work-hour limits, allowing them to work only two to three hours per day and 12 hours per week.

Economic Affairs and Industry Minister Erkki Keldo (Reform) has now proposed that the Riigikogu reverse the widely debated restriction, allowing basic school graduates to work more hours alongside their studies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications announced.

"In recent weeks, there has been public debate about whether this restriction is reasonable and how much minors should or could be allowed to work while studying. This legislative amendment would let us address the concerns of young people, employers and stakeholders," Keldo explained.

By law, school-age workers have always been subject to limits on working hours — a maximum of two to three hours per day and 12 hours per week during the school term. With the compulsory education age raised to 18 on September 1, the same restriction began applying to 15–17-year-olds.

Now, the minister has proposed restoring the previous arrangement for 15–17-year-old workers. Under the amendment, basic school graduates could, with the consent of their legal guardian, work more hours alongside their studies — up to full-time employment if they choose.

According to Keldo, quality education cannot go hand in hand with full-time work, but more flexible legislation would give young people greater freedom of choice.

The additional amendment will be attached to the draft bill amending the Employment Contracts Act and other laws (602 SE), which is currently undergoing its second reading in the Riigikogu. The broader bill aims to allow employers and employees to agree on more flexible working hours.

