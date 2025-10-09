X!

Economy minister proposes reversing youth working time limits amendment

News
Students of the Viljandi Vocational Education Center being taught masonry.
Students of the Viljandi Vocational Education Center being taught masonry. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Economic Affairs and Industry Minister Erkki Keldo has proposed that the Riigikogu reverse the youth work-hour limits introduced with the higher school age requirement.

An amendment to the Education Act that took effect on September 1 raised the compulsory education age to 18. As a result, 15–17-year-olds who had finished basic school automatically became subject to youth work-hour limits, allowing them to work only two to three hours per day and 12 hours per week.

Economic Affairs and Industry Minister Erkki Keldo (Reform) has now proposed that the Riigikogu reverse the widely debated restriction, allowing basic school graduates to work more hours alongside their studies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications announced.

"In recent weeks, there has been public debate about whether this restriction is reasonable and how much minors should or could be allowed to work while studying. This legislative amendment would let us address the concerns of young people, employers and stakeholders," Keldo explained.

By law, school-age workers have always been subject to limits on working hours — a maximum of two to three hours per day and 12 hours per week during the school term. With the compulsory education age raised to 18 on September 1, the same restriction began applying to 15–17-year-olds.

Now, the minister has proposed restoring the previous arrangement for 15–17-year-old workers. Under the amendment, basic school graduates could, with the consent of their legal guardian, work more hours alongside their studies — up to full-time employment if they choose.

According to Keldo, quality education cannot go hand in hand with full-time work, but more flexible legislation would give young people greater freedom of choice.

The additional amendment will be attached to the draft bill amending the Employment Contracts Act and other laws (602 SE), which is currently undergoing its second reading in the Riigikogu. The broader bill aims to allow employers and employees to agree on more flexible working hours.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Warm fall means some migratory birds lingering longer than usual in Estonia

17:01

Life of the Setos' ülembsootska 'fit for a king,' says rocker Jalmar Vabarna

16:43

Estonian fairytales become fighting games and more at video game hackathon

16:24

Justice chancellor: Estonia's activity-based budget still unconstitutional

16:10

Economy minister proposes reversing youth working time limits amendment

15:42

Security service warns FSB trying to recruit Estonians at Russian border

15:38

Experts: Triumph of quack medicine points to systemic crisis in healthcare

15:22

Finnish prosecutor to appeal Eagle S case dismissal

15:01

Take a look inside Estonia's only Buddhist monastery

14:26

Circuit court upholds Estonian journalist's treason conviction

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.10

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

09:59

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

08.10

Tallinn Airport: Ryanair's flight cancellations are pressure and scare tactics Updated

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

08.10

City of Tallinn buys €6.2 million historic property to house business incubator

08.10

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence Updated

13:33

Two die in Tartu County road traffic accident

07.10

Study: Nearly half of teachers plan to change jobs in the coming years

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo