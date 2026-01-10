Courts declared over 150 companies bankrupt in 2025

Last year, courts declared 154 companies bankrupt, which is 14 fewer than in 2024.

Of those, 140 were private limited companies, 10 were public limited companies, three were non-profit associations, and one was a commercial association, data from the commercial register shows.

The highest number of company bankruptcies occurred in 2009, when the total reached 544. Since 2012, the number has remained between 100 and 167 per year.

In 2025, Harju, Pärnu, Tartu, and Viru county courts received 2,773 bankruptcy petitions concerning legal and natural persons.

Of these, nearly 37 percent — or 1,024 — were insolvency petitions submitted by company owners.

There were 320 insolvency petitions filed against private individuals.

