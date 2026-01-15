X!

Estonia calls for Europe to introduce Schengen ban for Russian veterans

EU flag.
EU flag. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's government is calling on the European Union to follow in its footsteps and introduce a Schengen area visa ban for hundreds of thousands of Russian combatants who fought in the war against Ukraine.

Estonia announced it had barred 261 veterans from the country and the Schengen zone this week due to fears over security.

On Thursday, ministers discussed how to involve other European countries in taking the same action. The issue was already raised with the Nordic and Baltic countries and Poland last summer.

A statement after the meeting said Estonia is now calling on its allies to create a "unified Schengen-wide solution." This would include entering identified fighters into the Schengen Information System and ending the issuance of visas and residence permits to them, it said.

Kristen Michal Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the current situation threatens the bloc's internal security, and more people in Russia now have combat experience than before the war started.

"These people are not going to work as regular gym teachers; many of them are looking for Wagner-like organizations whose field of operation is international. Estonia is standing behind a principled initiative that the doors to Europe must be closed for life to these hundreds of thousands of war criminals, criminal elements, Wagner fighters, and adventure seekers," he said in a statement.

"Recently, we worked together to keep ISIS out of Europe. Now we must build a similar shield against individuals involved in Russia's aggression in Ukraine," the prime minister added.

Growing risk

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said individuals need to be held accountable, not just states.

"On Putin's orders, hundreds of thousands of men have killed, raped, and looted in Ukraine, and their combat experience, violent background, and ties to organized crime pose a real threat that must not be allowed into Europe," he said.

The risks will only grow when active hostilities end, Taro added.

Igor Taro Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

"These traumatized, brainwashed, radicalized individuals are, by virtue of their skills, valuable to organized crime, extremists, and Russian intelligence services. History shows that after wars, a wave of violence sweeps across civil society — something we are already seeing in Russia. This contingent cannot be allowed into Europe to seek employment in the criminal underworld," the minister said.

A statement from the government said the total number of serious crimes in Russia reached a 15-year high – more than 333,000 according to official statistics – in the first half of 2025. This trend is believed to be linked to the mass return of former combatants, some of whom were former prisoners.

Lifetime ban

Taro said Estonia has found a legal solution that enables entry bans to be imposed individually and with legal certainty.

"We are essentially treating these bans as lifetime prohibitions," he said. "The next step requires a political decision from our partners to share the workload of issuing Schengen bans for hundreds of thousands of Russian fighters."

The minister also said Estonia's security agencies have high-quality intelligence that can be shared with allies.

Margus Tsahkna Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

It is estimated that up to 1.5 million people have participated in Russia's aggression in Ukraine, and approximately 640,000 are still on the front lines.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshakna (Eesti 200) said earlier this week he will raise the issue at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of January and in upcoming bilateral meetings with his European counterparts.

"Such a step also carries an important political message about raising the cost of aggression – taking part in a war of aggression has concrete long-term consequences. This is an important step in ensuring Europe's long-term security," he stressed.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

