Justice minister drops plan to merge Estonia's first-tier courts

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200)
Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said Estonia is no longer merging its first-tier district courts, changing tack in its broader court reform.

Pakosta explained that public debate had focused heavily on the proposed merger of four district courts — a small part of the overall reform package — but the plan would no longer move forward.

"Given that we're seeking a reasonable balance, we are indeed abandoning the district courts merger for now," she told ERR on Monday.

The reform's most significant change will transfer court management from the ministry to the courts themselves, a move Pakosta said will increase judicial independence and autonomy.  

"Instead of the minister [appointing managers], judges will decide how administration is handled and who oversees it," she said.

"Up until now, the ministry has managed courts, which isn't sensible," she continued. "Administrative matters should be handled locally, and the corresponding resources will be handed over to the court system."

Pakosta likened it to the Education Ministry's relocation to Tartu. "Court management is shifting from the ministry to the courts, and specifically to Tartu," she said.

Judges to specialize

The justice minister noted that the goals and measures involved in the reform come directly from development plans drafted and approved by the courts themselves, and highlighted judge specialization as a key element.

"Specialized judges know their field and have proper training — whether in domestic violence or environmental law, for example — so they can deliver faster and more legally sound rulings," she explained.

The reform, she added, includes several changes designed to help meet that goal.

According to Pakosta, it would be reasonable to expect the Riigikogu to pass the bill by summer, leaving six months to prepare for the changes involved.

"And then from January 1, 2027, a more independent and autonomous court, further removed from political influence, would begin work," she concluded.

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

