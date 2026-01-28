Video | Photographer Anton Corbijn: I tried to capture musicians in the sphere of their music

In an interview with ERR, photographer Anton Corbijn said he always tried to photograph musicians in the sphere of music they create, while other photographers were more interested in their clothes and style.

The Dutch photographer was in Tallinn this week for the opening of a new retrospective exhibition of his work at Fotografiska.

The full interview with ERR's Heleri All can be seen (in English) by clicking the link above.

The Anton Corbijn retrospective exhibition at Fotografiska is open now, and is accompanied by a public program that places Corbijn's work in dialogue with local artists, musicians and cultural figures.

"The breadth and diversity of Corbijn's work allow us to explore the dialogue between music and image from many angles," says Fotografiska Tallinn's Executive Director Margit Aasmäe.

Over the course of three months, the exhibition is accompanied by the Corbijn Sessions public program, bringing together photography, film, talks, and special concerts. Additional events will take place as part of the major spring music festivals Tallinn Music Week and Jazzkaar.

"Corbijn, Anton" will remain on display until April 30, 2026.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!