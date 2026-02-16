X!

Electricity prices reach €400 on Monday morning

News
Electricity pylons.
Electricity pylons. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Monday, the average electricity price in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool power exchange will be nearly €190 per megawatt-hour. At 9 a.m. and after the end of the workday, the price will reach nearly €400 per unit.

During the night on Monday, the electricity price will remain mostly around €100 per megawatt-hour, but will jump to nearly €180 for 15 minutes at both 5:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

At 7:15 a.m., the price will rise above €224, reaching €400 per megawatt-hour by 8:30 a.m.

After the peak, the price will fall but will remain above €200 per unit at midday. As the end of the workday approaches, the price will begin to rise again, reaching nearly €400 once more.

In the evening, the price will gradually decrease. During the final hour of the day, electricity will cost nearly €65 per megawatt-hour.

The situation in Latvia and Lithuania will be similar, but the average price is expected to be €62 per megawatt-hour in Finland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

Unemployment 7.5% in 2025, youth unemployment up

11:00

How is the new consumer price index calculated?

10:28

Skier Henry Sildaru fails to qualify at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

10:23

More flexible childcare system could boost birth rate, says former president

09:14

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

08:24

Food prices continued to rise in January

07:52

Electricity prices reach €400 on Monday morning

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

15.02

Estonia looking into AI grading for native language exams

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

15.02

Estonia looking into AI grading for native language exams

14.02

Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

14.02

Disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer speaks at Estonian Olympic Commitee dinner in Munich

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo