Electricity prices reach €400 on Monday morning

On Monday, the average electricity price in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool power exchange will be nearly €190 per megawatt-hour. At 9 a.m. and after the end of the workday, the price will reach nearly €400 per unit.

During the night on Monday, the electricity price will remain mostly around €100 per megawatt-hour, but will jump to nearly €180 for 15 minutes at both 5:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

At 7:15 a.m., the price will rise above €224, reaching €400 per megawatt-hour by 8:30 a.m.

After the peak, the price will fall but will remain above €200 per unit at midday. As the end of the workday approaches, the price will begin to rise again, reaching nearly €400 once more.

In the evening, the price will gradually decrease. During the final hour of the day, electricity will cost nearly €65 per megawatt-hour.

The situation in Latvia and Lithuania will be similar, but the average price is expected to be €62 per megawatt-hour in Finland.

