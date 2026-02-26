Estonian men's tennis stars Lajal and Glinka both suffer defeats Thursday

Estonia's two top men's tennis players Mark Laial and Daniil Glinka both suffered defeats on Thursday.

Estonia's number one men's tennis star Mark Laial went out of the ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Saint-Brieuc in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Lajal (ATP No.160) lost to France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert (ATP No. 182) in two sets, 4-6, 6-7 (1-7).

Meanwhile, Estonia's number two-ranked men's player Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 171) was eliminated in the second round of the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Lugano, Switzerland.

Glinka had defeated local player Dylan Dietrich (ATP No. 1,050) 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round, before losing lost 6-7 (5), 4-6 to Dietrich's compatriot Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP No. 229) in the round of 16 on Thursday.

---

