X!

Estonia mulls a 'value-based' funded healthcare system

News
North Estonia Medical Center.
North Estonia Medical Center. Source: PERH
News

Value-based funding models could increasingly be applied in Estonian healthcare in the future, which links service provision, treatment, and recovery, experts say.

Currently, various payment models are used in the Estonian healthcare system. One example is a service-based model, where the Health Insurance Fund pays a hospital or family doctor based on how many analyses, appointments, or operations were performed for a patient.

However, in the future, the healthcare system could increasingly adopt value-based funding models. This would see a healthcare provider receive payment from the fund for the whole course of treatment, also taking into account how the patient recovers.

"First, it is agreed which services exactly are included in one treatment pathway, and the comprehensive cost of such a pathway is calculated. If we add quality indicators that do not describe only the price but also the agreed outcome we aim to achieve, then this is one value-based payment model," said Liis Kruus, head of healthcare services development at the Health Insurance Fund.

Karmen Joller. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform), and a former family doctor, added that implementing a value-based approach requires cooperation between healthcare institutions, which could also reduce duplicate activities in the system.

"Funding is arranged so that if a person recovers or their health improves using fewer resources, then the so-called surplus remains with the healthcare provider, meaning the provider actually benefits if the person recovers more quickly. In other words, we align the interests of people and healthcare institutions," she explained.

Major systemic change.

A report by the Riigikogu's Foresight Center also addressed value-based healthcare. The center's expert Kaupo Koppel said that transitioning to value-based healthcare would mean a major systemic change.

"It is not only about changing funding; it also means continuous measurement of outcomes, and the medical sector must genuinely begin to cooperate in order to share health data. But it would certainly be a step worth striving for," he said.

However, value-based approaches could not be applied to all services. In Estonia, several pilot projects have already taken place, for example, in stroke treatment and in hip or knee replacement procedures.

Kaupo Koppel Source: Anna-Maria Kurrel/ERR

Liis Kruus, from the Health Insurance Fund, said that transitioning to such a system cannot happen overnight.

"A new development plan for the Health Insurance Fund for the period 2026–2029 is currently being prepared. The smart use of healthcare funding will certainly play an important role there, including value-based healthcare models. Our broader goal is to increase outcome-based funding, which directly reflects our plan to move toward value-based healthcare," she said.

Kaupo Koppel, said based on the experience of other European countries, value-based healthcare results in a few percent savings in funding, while the quality of healthcare services has improved significantly.

"Even if cost savings are absent or very small, in 46 out of 47 studies it was found that some quality indicator improves. Therefore, I am quite certain that in Estonian healthcare as well, we will see an increase in quality," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Estonia's spring capital marks arrival of the new season

11:11

Young women increasingly exhibiting cholesterol problems in Estonia

10:33

Ice fishing season draws to a close after poor haul

09:56

Next stop Los Angeles: Tartu debuts unique Olympic electric bus

09:27

Estonia mulls a 'value-based' funded healthcare system

09:06

Expert: Trump's frustrated posts will not improve situation in the Middle East

08:29

Professor on Livonian Heritage Day: The Livonian population is growing

07:59

Ministry wants Population Register to list up to 2 native languages ​​

22.03

Tallinn coalition appoints party members to company boards

22.03

Police officer: Most challenges in Narva are alcohol-related

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.03

EU takes up Estonia's proposal to restrict visas for Russian fighters

22.03

Brown-banded cockroach recorded in Estonia for first time

22.03

Planned Tartu residential development sparks concern among locals

19.03

Blocked from naturalizing, MP suggests long-term resident seek Spanish passport

22.03

Farmers may skip autumn grain planting due to rising fertilizer prices

07:59

Ministry wants Population Register to list up to 2 native languages ​​

21.03

Runaway drone delays flights at Tallinn Airport late Friday night

22.03

Police officer: Most challenges in Narva are alcohol-related

22.03

Heritage conservation restrictions set on Pirita TOP Redevelopment

20.03

Data protection body investigating influencer's sex offender naming website

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo