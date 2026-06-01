Study finds gaps in Estonia's postpartum support system

Estonia offers strong prenatal and infant care, but postpartum support remains fragmented and often difficult for families to navigate, a new study found.

The study by think tank Praxis drew on responses from more than 800 parents and found that while prenatal care and childbirth services are generally well organized, support often becomes fragmented once families leave the hospital.

"There's a gap where the healthcare system says it's done its job and families are told to contact their family doctor themselves," said Annika Roosa-Saarma, head of parenting support at the Social Insurance Board's (SKA) Children's Welfare Department.

This is where the difficulties can begin, she said, as many parents face sleep deprivation, emotional challenges, hormonal changes and difficulties with breastfeeding during this time.

"And suddenly this responsibility is thrust on the family," she said, warning that as a result, this is the window where contact with the healthcare system can break down.

Researchers also identified significant regional and socioeconomic disparities. Access to services often depends on where families live, the availability of specialists and their financial resources.

According to healthcare workers, mental health services and pregnancy crisis counseling remain particularly limited outside larger population centers.

Estonian Midwives' Association (EÄÜ) board member Käthlin Vahel said postpartum home visit services by midwives vary widely across the country. In some regions, the system works very well.

"A midwife will visit the family at home, addressing concerns and offering support not just for the woman who gave birth, but also her partner and their newborn," she said.

In other areas, however, home visits are unavailable or families must seek them out on their own, sometimes through private providers.

Universal home visits an option

Vahtel said postpartum home visits should be available free of charge to all families, regardless of where they live, arguing that early support can help prevent later health problems.

"This certainly isn't a luxury service as sometimes suggested," she emphasized.

At SKA, Roosa-Saarma said their agency is working with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) to examine how postpartum home visits could be offered more effectively.

"We should view having a child as a vulnerable moment for families, offering preventive support rather than waiting for problems to arise at home and then stepping in," she said.

One option under discussion would make the service universally available, though questions remain over how it should be delivered and funded.

"EHIF currently funds this service, but it's important to consider who it should be offered to, how often and in what form," Roosa-Saarma added.

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