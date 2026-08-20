X!

10 simple ways to banish pesky fruit flies from your home

News
Fruit fly under magnification. Most species are only a couple of millimeters in length.
Fruit fly under magnification. Most species are only a couple of millimeters in length. Source: Muhammad Mahdi Karim/GNU FDL
News

Fruit flies are the scourge of late summer in Estonia, and fortunately Maaleht has come up with 10 top tips to keep your home as free of them as possible.

1. Keep fruit and other fresh produce in the fridge or pantry, as fruit flies are attracted by the smell of fruit and fermentation, so storing them properly prevents them from being drawn indoors.

2. Clean up any spilled fruit juice, alcohol, squashed fruit or similar immediately, as the flies are also attracted to fermented drinks and food scraps left lying around.

3. Take out garbage frequently and certainly make sure it does not sit in the bin for longer than a week, as a single mated female can lay around 300 eggs during that time – bringing a whole new generation of the pests in the space of a few days.

4. Wash store-bought fruit immediately upon bringing it home, as fruit flies may have already laid eggs on fruit in stores or gardens.

5. Fruit flies are too small to swat: use a vacuum cleaner to catch adult fruit flies instead.

6. Use commercial sticky traps, trap bags, aerosols or other anti-fruit fly products available in stores.

Late summer is jam-making season in Estonia, which can attract fruit flies in droves. One solution is to make the jam outside. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

7. You can make your own homemade trap by, for instance, putting wine or fermented juice in a glass, rolling a piece of paper into a cone with a small hole at the tip, and taping it to the glass, so the insects can enter but cannot escape.

8. Another homemade trap option which Maaleht tried involves pouring a little water, apple cider vinegar and dishwashing liquid into a plastic cup and covering it with a lid with a hole in it, attracting the fruit flies, which again cannot then get out.

9. The fruit fly epidemic coincides with apple juice and jam making season: where possible, do this work outside, as the process will attract more flies anyway, and might even draw some of those who have made it indoors back outside again.

10. With that in mind, keep all outside doors and windows closed even in the warmest conditions – standard mosquito netting, for instance, is far too coarse to keep out fruit flies, which at 1–4 mm in length can simply fly through the holes.

There is more than one species of fruit fly in Estonia, but the Drosophila species is the commonest – its Estonian name, Äädikakärbsed ("Vinegar flies") also hints at its food of choice. The more recently established sea buckthorn fruit fly (Rhagoletis batava) is another variant.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

10 simple ways to banish pesky fruit flies from your home

10:59

Court rejects Tallinn resident's appeal against late night roadworks

09:54

Ilmar Tomusk: Switch to Estonian-language education took decades too long

09:54

Police detain 6 illegal immigrants at Tallinn Islamic Center

09:10

Gallery: TV Tower defenders lead Independence Restoration Day flag-raising

19.08

3 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

19.08

Former Eesti 200 MP joins Parempoolsed

19.08

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

19.08

Gallery: President of Iceland starts state visit to Estonia

19.08

Estonian firefighters describe intense heat, backburn tactics on Sardinia deployment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.08

3 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

18.08

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

19.08

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

18.08

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal

18.08

EU packaging rule change prompts confusion, online shops halt foreign orders

18.08

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

19.08

TalTech rector concedes presidential race as Ülle Madise emerges as sole candidate Updated

19.08

Gallery: President of Iceland starts state visit to Estonia

09:54

Police detain 6 illegal immigrants at Tallinn Islamic Center

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo