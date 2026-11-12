Icy roads warning: sleet and 'up to 3cm of snow' to hit mainland Estonia overnight

Rain sleet and snow due on the mainland Estonia overnight will make roads hazardous into tomorrow morning, the state weather service has warned.

The Environment Agency said at midday Thursday that an area if precipitation will arrive from the southwest late in the evening, spreading northeast across the country overnight.

The lower temperatures seen recently mean this precipitation may fall as sleet or snow, and lead to slippery conditions.

This has prompted the issuing of a Level 1 (Yellow) warning for the western half of the mainland today, Thursday, and for the whole of mainland Estonia Friday.

Rain is forecast in many places, with the lower temperatures on the mainland meaning this may fall as sleet and snow. Road and air temperatures will fall to around 0°C in inland areas.

"Up to 0.5–3 cm of wet snow may fall, creating a risk of slippery roads," the weather service warns.

A Level 1 warning defines weather conditions as "potentially dangerous,".urging the public to "be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks," and to "Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions".

Moe information in English is available from the state weather service here. Road conditions and warning sare updated in real time on the Tark tee ("Smart road") portal here.

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