Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

At an Eolane manufacturing plant.
At an Eolane manufacturing plant. Source: (Eolane)
The Estonian arm of the French electronics group Eolane is gearing up for relocation to a new plant building in Eastern Tallinn, where approximately 300 new jobs are expected to be created over the next few years.

The manufacturing operations and all 500 staff of the existing manufacturing plant are to relocate to the new premises by the end of this year, the company said on Friday. The new plant building will allow the manufacturer of special communications equipment, LED lights for the automotive industry and other electronics to increase output and exports.

"The new electronics plant was born out of the practical need to keep up with the pace of orders from the auto and telecom industries," Eolane Tallinn AS manager Antoine Yon said. "Over the past three years, our revenue more than doubled; we need a bigger plant and more people to be able to grow."

Eolane Tallinn is the largest subsidiary of the Eolane group; its €68 million revenue last year accounted for one-fifth of total group revenue.

The launch of the new plant will increase the floor area of the company's manufacturing facilities to 11,000 square meters in three stages, with the first stage of 6,700 square meters to be commissioned in the fall.

Investments by Eolane Tallinn in manufacturing equipment totaled over €4 million each in 2016 and 2017.

According to Yon, the company is recruiting people on the international job market. "The amount of simple work is getting smaller and smaller; we need multi-skilled people in the first place," he explained.

Eolane Tallinn's new plant, located at Peterburi Road 49b, is being developed by property investor Capital Mill.

In addition to manufacturing operations, Eolane Tallinn offers prototyping services, support for test systems development, supply chain management, logistics and customs, and obsolescence management services.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

