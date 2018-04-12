news

Estonian Defence League to have four territorial defense districts ({{commentsTotal}})

News
An Estonian Defence League training exercise.
An Estonian Defence League training exercise. Source: Karri Kaas/Kaitseliit
News

The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed with 77 votes a bill of amendments to the Estonian Defence League Act and the Income Tax Act which included the proposal of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu to fom four territorial defense districts beginning in 2019.

According to a Riigikogu press release, during the second reading of the bill, several amendments were incorporated on the motion of the National Defence Committee, most of which concerned the establishment of a new interim management level of the Defence League — the territorial defense districts.

According to the committee's proposal, four territorial defense districts that coordinate and support the activities of regional districts (malevad). District commanders, who are currently directly subordinated to the Commander of the Estonian Defence League, will be subordinated to territorial defense district commanders who are active servicemembers. 

The primary functions of the territorial defense districts to be formed include organizing the planning and preparation of, and providing the supplies for the training of the Defence League units. The districts will continue to deal with the members, and military training and preparation on up to a company level.

The Act on Amendments to the Estonian Defence League Act and the Income Tax Act (593 SE), initiated by the Government of the Republic, will introduce amendments that concern, among other things, making it easier to become a member, the keeping of records on the members of the Estonia Defence League, the medical examination, the extension of the social guarantees of the youth leaders, and the provision of first aid in the Estonian Defence League.

Boys and girls who join the youth organizations of the Estonian Defence League will be exempt from medical examinations. Individuals who have a valid weapons permit, or who have passed a medical examination as active servicepeopl, police officers, prison service officers or assistant police officers, and who therefore have the right to carry a military weapon or firearm, will also not have to undergo a repeated medical examination when joining the Defence League.

Records on the members of the Defence League will be kept in a database which will be interfaced with X-Road and obtain data from the national registers. This will improve the quality of the data collected. Under the current law, records on the members are kept in the database of an agency established by the Commander of the Estonian Defence League; the data exchange with national registers is limited and conducted via single requests. The act will also provide for the obligation of a member of the Estonian Defence League to inform the organization of any deterioration in their state of health, when it may no longer comply with the prescribed requirements.

Additional social guarantees will also be provided. A member of the Estonian Defence League who is injured upon the performance of a duty in the composition of the Defence League while involved in the resolution of a rescue event or emergency, in the police activities, or in the obstruction of an attack against a national defence object or of illegal crossing of the state border will also have the right to reimbursement of the costs of medical treatment. Under current law, the costs of medical treatment are covered only for active members of the Estonian Defence League who are injured during military training.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

national defence committeeriigikoguestonian defence league


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Internal security annual review
Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11.04

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

09.04

NIHD signs deal to buy two needle exchange vans

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

BUSINESS
11.04

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11.04

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

11.04

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

Estonia issues three large investor residence permits in 2017

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

According to Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, his party believes that the 2019 state budget should include a real surplus. One of the party's priorities is also wage increases for internal security, police and rescue workers.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:34

Estonian alcohol producers: Sales on Latvian border double in first quarter

10:29

Estonian Defence League to have four territorial defense districts

10:07

ISS: Russia exploiting war memorials to stir up conflicts abroad

10:06

ISS: Russia's divisive policy efforts increasingly targeting youngsters

08:54

IRL raises over €54,000, Reform under €900 in donations in first quarter

11.04

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

11.04

Gallery: Winner of Red Terror Museum design competition announced

11.04

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

11.04

US Senate congratulates Baltic states on 100th anniversary of independence

11.04

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

11.04

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

11.04

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11.04

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

11.04

Many paintings in public buildings not officially on record

11.04

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

11.04

Paper: Channel to Hiiumaa deep enough for ferries even at low water levels

11.04

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: