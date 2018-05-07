news

Tallinn sports department ex-chief Rein Ilves arrested ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Rein Ilves.
Rein Ilves. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Last Wednesday, the Central Criminal Police arrested longtime Tallinn Sports and Youth Department director Rein Ilves, who in December stepped down from his position due to other scandals, on corruption-related charges.

The procurements to lead to the charges involved, won by Ilves' nephew and classmate, cost Estonia's capital city over €1.3 million. Police arrested a second man in addition to Ilves as well, reported daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

The two men are accused of giving preferential treatment in procurements organized by Tallinn Sports and Youth Department.

Sports Department deputy director Ain Kivi, who had participated in the procurement, admitted that the police investigation did not come as a surprise to him, as he had already seen a city internal audit on the same subject.

Ilves' resignation in connection with costly court mistake

Last December, Ilves stepped down from his position as director of Tallinn's Sports and Youth Department. According to the Tallinn City Government, Ilves resigned voluntarily, and was to receive four months' severance pay.

Speaking at a city government press conference, Mayor Taavi Aas (Center) explained that Ilves' resignation was unrelated to an audit conducted at Tondiraba Sports Centre, but rather in connection with unprofessional conduct at a court hearing. "The responsible deputy mayor spoke with the department director and the director very clearly understood that this was his own mistake and decided to take responsibility for it," Aas said.

The mayor explained that the court hearing in question was one in which a claim was filed against the City of Tallinn in connection with Tondiraba Ice Hall. The sports center notified the city's Sports and Youth Department about the claim, however the department did not in turn inform the city's legal service, which resulted in the city's rights going undefended in court.

"The department did not pay attention to the claim, as a result of which the court ruled in absentia," the mayor added.

The claim was for €7,000, which together with associated legal fees cost the city a total of €10,000.

According to ERR's information, the Tallinn City Government was unsatisfied with Ilves' work and cited a number of shortcomings in various areas.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinn city governmentcentral criminal policerein ilvesarrests


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
06.05

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

05.05

Siil checkpoints catch 22 drunk drivers

05.05

State to spend €17 million on border infrastructure construction in 2018

05.05

On the road this weekend? Make sure you and your passengers carry valid ID

04.05

Snap exercise Okas: 80 of 223 turn up, 56 excused

04.05

New health minister doesn't support incentive-based or private health care

04.05

Military intelligence chief: Russia obfuscating actual military spending

04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

BUSINESS
04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

Opinion
19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) at the leadership meeting that decided to rename the party, May 5, 2018.

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

IRL goes back to the merger of Isamaaliit (Pro Patria) and Res Publica in 2006. Earlier this year the party leadership around chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, faced with worse and worse ratings that most recently even dropped below the 5-percent threshold, decided that it is time to drop the lengthy name and the three-letter acronym and go for something simpler: Isamaa, or Pro Patria.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:37

Japanese defense minister visits Estonia for first time

11:34

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

10:28

Millions budgeted for gravel roads redirected to Kose-Mäo highway widening

09:19

Tallinn sports department ex-chief Rein Ilves arrested

08:31

More tourists in March 2018 compared to last year

06.05

Orthodox Church names candidates for successor of Metropolitan Cornelius

06.05

Minister: Time for European defense cooperation to show tangible results

06.05

Ministry: Eurostat carbon report doesn't provide full picture

06.05

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

05.05

Siil checkpoints catch 22 drunk drivers

05.05

Institute: Juncker's participation in Karl Marx anniversary is a disgrace

05.05

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

05.05

State to spend €17 million on border infrastructure construction in 2018

05.05

On the road this weekend? Make sure you and your passengers carry valid ID

04.05

Snap exercise Okas: 80 of 223 turn up, 56 excused

04.05

Cornerstone laid for new memorial for victims of communist crimes

04.05

New health minister doesn't support incentive-based or private health care

04.05

Military intelligence chief: Russia obfuscating actual military spending

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: