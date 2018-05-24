news

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kersti Kaljulaid with Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament Andriy Parubiy
Kersti Kaljulaid with Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament Andriy Parubiy Source: Office of the President of Estonia
News

Russian media cannot be trusted as a viable source, since most of it is ideologically-controlled and also used for hybrid warfare purposes, according to Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Speaking yesterday, Wednesday 23 May, in Kiev, Ukraine, where she is on an official visit, the Estonian President said that there were very few exceptions to this rule.

At the same time, as reported by the Interfax News agency, Ms. Kaljulaid also stressed the importance of responding to false or fake accusations put out in the news services of the Russian Federation.

Kaljulaid pointed out that the same pattern in the Russian media can be found across the board regardless of whether it concerns military campaigns in Ukraine or Georgia [referring to the 2008 Russo-Georgian War - ed.], or attempting to influence the outcome of the US elections.

Journalists wherever they are should also steer clear of propaganda and not be taken in by it, instead being motivated more by their own reputation and building trust in the media, the Estonian President also noted.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid is currently on an official visit to Ukraine, and has alrady met with her Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy as well as various other public figures in that country. She is scheduled to visit the war-torn Donbass region in the east of the country today, Thursday.

Ms. Kaljulaid had been speaking at the presentation of a study entitled "Narratives of Russian Propaganda about Europe and Ukraine" when she made the comments on the Russian media.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

kersti kaljulaidukrainekievrussian mediavisits abroad


