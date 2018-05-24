news

Estonian President visits war-torn eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk ({{commentsTotal}})

Galleries
Open gallery
18 photos
Galleries

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid visited the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in the Donbass region today, Thursday, as part of her official three-day visit to the country.

Arriving by helicopter, Kersti Kaljulaid is the first foreign leader to have visited the Donetsk oblast,* an area which has been blighted by fighting between Ukrainian state forces and pro-Russian separatists.

Whilst in Kramatorsk, Kaljulaid took the opportunity of visiting a safe house for those fleeing the conflict.

The four-storey building houses nearly 100 people including 16 senior citizens, 11 with disabilities, and 35 children, in 32 one- or two-room apartments.

Kramatorsk, with a population of around 150,000, has been significantly caught up in the Donbass conflict in recent years. In spring 2014 it was seized by separatists, and Ukrainian forces launched a counter-attack soon after, finally regaining control of it in early July of that year.

Nonetheless the city remained in the front line, suffering a rocket attack in February 2015 which killed 25 people, mostly civilians, and injured a further 60.

More fighting in the region has flared up in recent days and seen several killed on both sides of the conflict.

Due to the sensitive nature of the visit and security in the region, the exact location Ms. Kaljulaid was going to visit had not been publicized in advance.
Ms. Kaljulaid concludes her official visit to Ukraine with a trip to tonight's Champions' League final in Kiev. She returns to Estonia on Sunday, it is reported.

--
*The Donbass is the historical name for the eastern-most region of Ukraine, comprising the Oblasts (regional districts) of Donetsk and Luhansk by most definitions.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

23.05

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

23.05

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

23.05

Moscow: Border treaty won't be ratified if Estonia doesn't change conduct

23.05

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

23.05

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

22.05

Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

BUSINESS
23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:50

Tartu County opts for free public transport

16:04

Recent warm spell in Estonia to be interrupted by couple of chilly nights

15:21

National audit office identifies weaknesses in critical database care

14:14

Estonian President visits war-torn eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk

13:26

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

12:47

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

11:38

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

10:43

Refugees in Estonia given a freer rein in finding their own accommodation

09:55

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

08:52

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

23.05

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

23.05

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

23.05

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

23.05

Moscow: Border treaty won't be ratified if Estonia doesn't change conduct

23.05

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

23.05

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: