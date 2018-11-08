Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Estonia condemns the recently announced illegal elections to be held on Sunday, 11 November by the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Eastern Ukraine.

"We condemn the announcement by the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics to hold 'elections' on 11 November," Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

"This illegal action under the full control and supervision of Russia is in sharp contradiction with the spirit and the letter of the Minsk agreements and undermines efforts to achieve long-awaited peace to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine," he continued.

According to the foreign minister, the Minsk agreements provide for local elections to be held in accordance with Ukrainian law and OSCE standards, which is why Sunday's "elections" and the results thereof are to be considered null and void.

"We call on Russia to start fulfilling its Minsk commitments, stop hostilities and withdraw its armed formations from Eastern Ukraine," Mikser said. "Russia should do everything possible to cancel the announced 'elections' in the parts of Eastern Ukraine under its control."

According to the minister, Estonia supports the efforts of France and Germany in the Normandy format to advance implementation of the Minsk agreements and find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

"We reiterate our strong support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," Mikser concluded.

