Victims of communism, Estonian officers memorial to be completed in August

The memorial to the victims of communism and Estonian officers currently being built in the Maarjamäe area of Tallinn is to be completed in August at a total cost of approximately €6.6 million.

Work still to be performed includes the installation of floor tiles in the journey section of the monument, landscaping work as well as the planting of an apple orchard. Construction at the nearly 30,000-square-meter complex remains on schedule, and the monument will be opened in August, Estonian state-owned real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) said on Friday.

The memorial is being built in Maarjamäe, which is located between the Tallinn city districts of Kadriorg and Pirita. Inscribed at the memorial will be the names of approximately 24,000 people who lost their lives as a result of the actions of the communist regime, many of whom died far from home and were buried in unknown graves.

The memorial is being built by a consortium of companies made up of OÜ Tafrix, Graniittirakennus Kallio Oy, Verston Ehitus OÜ and GRK Infra AS. The project is being financed by the Estonian Repressed Persons Assistance Fund and the Estonian state budget.