Chair: Centre Party shouldn't oppose online voting

The Centre Party should not oppose online voting, but rather focus on the positive, because the world as well as Estonian society are changing, and people's expectations and habits along with them, Prime Minister and Centre Party Chairman Jüri Ratas said.

"We have to consider how we could make it better and safer for people as well as more trustworthy for the doubters," Ratas said. "I propose that we adopt a new and carefully considered declaration on the topic of e-elections at the next council meeting."

The Centre Party's council adopted a declaration in 2015 in which it found that everything about Estonia's e-state was great except for online voting. This criticism garnered the party a great deal of attention and damaged its reputation.

Ratas: More work to be done ahead of 2019 elections

On the subject of the Riigikogu election taking place next March, Ratas said that the Centre Party has done a lot to improve life in Estonia, but there is even more work to still be done. The party's goal for the March 3 election is winning in the name of a fairer, more solidary and safer society.

"We want a state that does not divide its people by nationality, gender, age or place of residence," said the party chairman. "A state that belongs to everyone, and a state that is here for everyone."

The Centre Party must be an example and a pioneer, he said, expressing hope that the ethics code adopted at Saturday's congress would help make the entire political landscape fairer, more civilised as well as more ethical.

According to Ratas, there is no place for corruption in any local government, and public money has to serve public interests. He thanked the leaders of the City of Tallinn who are "seriously fighting corruption in the capital city."