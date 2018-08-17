news

Narva City Council gets new chair, newly-seceded political grouping ({{commentsTotal}})

Irina Janovitš.
Irina Janovitš. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Former Centre Party member Irina Janovitš has been elected chair of Narva City Council following the evisceration of the party there in the wake of a corruption scandal involving eight Centre Party members.

The council chair position had been vacant since former incumbent Aleksandr Jefimov was removed following convictions in a separate corruption case, and Mr. Jefimov's replacement was due by Monday, 20 August.

However, Centre Party leader Jüri Ratas had ordered the withdrawal of a further eight Centre Party members from the Narva council following accusations of corruption, something which the members in question initially declined to do, until later acquiescing.

Ms. Janovitš was not one of the accused. However, she, and at least a dozen other Centre members quit the party on Thursday, setting up their own grouping which calls itself 'Our Home Narva' ('Meie Kodu Narva').

Meie Kodu Narva currently comprises 21 members, it is reported, and Ms. Janovitš received 21 votes to the position of chair. Her opponent Jana Kontrasova reportedly received eight votes.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

narvacentre partynarva city councilnarva city council corruption caseirina janovitš


16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

15.08

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Ardo Ojasalu.

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

At the time of his appointment, chairman of the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), Ardo Ojasalu was a member of the Social Democratic Party. He left it in September 2017. Now it turns out that an anti-corruption nonprofit organisation run by Ojasalu receives €5,000 a month from the Free Party—and that half of this sum is allocated to Ojasalu's monthly salary.

