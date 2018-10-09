Breakup of government coalition unlikely, says political scientist

Political scientist Tõnis Saarts does not consider it likely that MP Tiina Kangro's recent departure from the Pro Patria parliamentary group will break up the ruling government coalition, daily Postimees reports.

"None of the opposition parties are interested in entering the government with a state budget they didn't draw up — in politics that would be absolute nonsense," Saarts said.

"The coalition will not break up because there are none who wish to come to power," he continued. "There is no cause for panic. The main question is whether the coalition will be able to ensure their majority in key votes if they're missing some of their members while the opposition is very well organized."

The first reading of the 2019 state budget bill is expected to take place on 17 October. There may be some problems during the first readings, or there may not, Saarts said, adding that there are some risks. These already existed when the coalition still commanded 51 of the 101 votes, however. Saarts believed that Kangro's departure will not lead to major changes.

Kangro, who announced on Monday that she had quit the Pro Patria parliamentary group, said she had been planning for some time to leave the group due to the party's views differing from her own.

With Kangro's departure from the Pro Patria group, the government coalition, which consists of the Centre Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Pro Patria Party, now commands just 50 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!