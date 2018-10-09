news

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kristen Michal talks to ERR's Liisu Lass on talk show 'Terevisioon'.
Kristen Michal talks to ERR's Liisu Lass on talk show 'Terevisioon'. Source: ERR
News

Claims that the opposition in the Riigikogu will hinder the ruling coalition now the latter is in a minority have been met with a certain amount of derision by a leading member of the opposition, Kristen Michal (Reform), who roasted each of the three coalition parties, the Centre Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa/Pro Patria in turn.

SDE

Speaking on ETV's Terevision on Tuesday, Mr Michal said that the observation, made by foreign minister Sven Mikser (SDE) on Monday, was a bit like saying it might rain in Estonia in November.

Nonetheless, said Mr Michal, Reform does not want to cause confusion for confusion's sake, but make substantive actions for the post-election landscape.

''We don't even have a minority government here, but one which has to depend on people like [former SDE minister] Urve Palo and [former Centre Party MP] Olga Ivanova, as well as some members of [opposition parties] EKRE and the Free Party,'' said Mr Michal.

Centre

''I have no doubts that should Ms. Ivanova be concerned with spurious issues like citizenship, [Centre Party MEP and champion of undefined citizens' rights] Yana Toom will surely go along with that,'' continued Mr Michal.

Mr Michal, a minister when Reform were in office to November 2016 and at one point tipped as a possible party leader, explained his party would always act responsibly, but the fragmented nature of the current Riigikogu meant there was a lack of potential to form a coherent bloc.

''We fully expect this 'ambitious' government to receive honourable assessment of its activities come March,'' Mr Michal continued. The parliamentary elections are on 3 March 2019.

Each coalition member has their price, and personal aims were being catered to, something apparent from the state budget currently passing through the Riigikogu, said Mr Michal.

Mr Michal also spoke of his party's desire to remove 'foolish' components from the state budget, such as the provision of free public transport, long in place in Tallinn, which was rolled out to much of provincial Estonia in the summer. Essentially this budget does not adequately priortise things, he said.

''Tax and excise duties cuts were not in the budget and funds were put towards 'nice' ends,'' he said, noting that the budget had no vision and was merely a redistribution of 'good times'.''

''This is the last hurrah, the end-of-the-party budget,'' he continued. ''This gives us hope for the elections, though, since no coalition can keep asking for more and more. What used to be the hallmark of political culture in Tallinn, where deals were done via individuals, has now reached the state level,'' he continued, making an oblique reference to the Centre Party's way of doing things in Tallinn spreading to the Riigikogu since Centre became the majority coalition party there.

Pro Patria

''For example a church congregation with 40 members was given €400,00,'' he said, referring to Pro Patria's donation to the construction of a church in Jõgeva, something which even astounded the congregation, he said.

Other examples of wasteful spending include renovations to school buildings in schools due to close, or donations to Pro Patria's own children's institute (''Eesti Pere Sihtkapital'') which could simply be Pro Patria providing for its own once it is out of office.

Monday's departure of MP Tiina Kangro, who voted with Pro Patria although she wasn't a party member, tipped the balance in favour of the opposition parties, who now have 51 seats to the coalition's 50.

The original interview (in Estonian) is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partysdekristen michaltiina kangro2019 riigikogu electionscentre party2019 estonian parliamentary electionsisamaa/pro patria2019 state budget


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08.10

Ratas: Coalition will get by with minority in Riigikogu

08.10

Tiina Kangro quits Pro Patria parliamentary group, goes independent

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Kaljulaid: UK has been Estonia's ally for 100 years

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

07.10

Estonia 200 group discusses potential party platform

07.10

Edgar Savisaar excludes plea bargain in still unsettled graft case

07.10

Prime minister: Supporting Africa essential to keeping migration in check

Opinion
04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

FEATURE
BUSINESS
07.10

Fitch upgrades Estonia to AA-, says economy is stable

05.10

Swedbank: Inflation in Estonia to slow to 3% in 2019

05.10

Number of tourists up year over year in August

05.10

September consumer price index remains unchanged compared to previous month

04.10

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

04.10

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

04.10

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation

03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristen Michal talks to ERR's Liisu Lass on talk show 'Terevisioon'.

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

Claims that the opposition in the Riigikogu will hinder the ruling coalition now the latter is in a minority have been met with a certain amount of derision by a leading member of the opposition, Kristen Michal (Reform), who roasted each of the three coalition parties, the Centre Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa/Pro Patria in turn.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
12:17

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

11:08

Tallinn digital summit focuses on AI

10:37

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

09:27

Police training restricts central Tallinn street access on Tuesday

08:46

Kersti Kaljulaid in South Korea

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Foreign minister says Reform smell blood

08.10

Estonia shipwreck investigator and nautical linguist Captain Uno Laur dies

08.10

Pro Patria leader: Vigilance with voting needed, but state budget will pass

08.10

Gallery: Earl, Countess of Wessex meet with Tallinn English College pupils

08.10

Ratas: Coalition will get by with minority in Riigikogu

08.10

Tiina Kangro quits Pro Patria parliamentary group, goes independent

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Kaljulaid: UK has been Estonia's ally for 100 years

08.10

Banks to begin taking reported wage data into account in issuing loans

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

07.10

Fitch upgrades Estonia to AA-, says economy is stable

07.10

Estonia 200 group discusses potential party platform

07.10

Edgar Savisaar excludes plea bargain in still unsettled graft case

07.10

Prime minister: Supporting Africa essential to keeping migration in check

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: