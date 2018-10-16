Paper: Cause of deadly Kakumäe gas leak points toward chimney

While the investigation into what caused a gas leak that proved deadly for two children in their family home in the Kakumäe neighbourhood of Tallinn's Haabersti District on Saturday night, questions arise regarding why an exhaust pipe connected to the gas supply system had been detached from the house.

It has not yet been determined whether the children's deah was caused by carbon monoxide (CO) emitted in the burning process or by natural gas, however some who had visited the site noticed that the exhaust pipe of the home's gas heating system was loose and lopsided, writes daily Postimees.

Experts who reviewed photos taken on site likewise noted that something wasn't right with the house's chimney.

According to the paper's information, the children first exhibited symptoms of gas poisoning hours prior to their death, waking up in the middle of the night, crying and vomiting.

It is unknown why the parents waited to call emergency services, but it is known that the parents likewise suffered from gas poisoning; the investigation will help determine whether this may have affected their judgment.

The parents had, however, tried to ventilate the house themselves, indicating they were aware of the seriousness of the situation.

Entire family affected

An emergency call was received at 18:11 EEST on Saturday according to which the bodies of two children, aged four and seven, were found in a home in Kakumäe.

Another, two-year-old child and the children's parents were transported to hospital for health checks.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the children's death.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!