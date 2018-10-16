news

Paper: Cause of deadly Kakumäe gas leak points toward chimney ({{commentsTotal}})

News
A fire truck on the scene in Kakumäe on Saturday night, where the bodies of two children were found dead in a home due to a gas leak.
A fire truck on the scene in Kakumäe on Saturday night, where the bodies of two children were found dead in a home due to a gas leak. Source: ERR
News

While the investigation into what caused a gas leak that proved deadly for two children in their family home in the Kakumäe neighbourhood of Tallinn's Haabersti District on Saturday night, questions arise regarding why an exhaust pipe connected to the gas supply system had been detached from the house.

It has not yet been determined whether the children's deah was caused by carbon monoxide (CO) emitted in the burning process or by natural gas, however some who had visited the site noticed that the exhaust pipe of the home's gas heating system was loose and lopsided, writes daily Postimees.

Experts who reviewed photos taken on site likewise noted that something wasn't right with the house's chimney.

According to the paper's information, the children first exhibited symptoms of gas poisoning hours prior to their death, waking up in the middle of the night, crying and vomiting.

It is unknown why the parents waited to call emergency services, but it is known that the parents likewise suffered from gas poisoning; the investigation will help determine whether this may have affected their judgment.

The parents had, however, tried to ventilate the house themselves, indicating they were aware of the seriousness of the situation.

Entire family affected

An emergency call was received at 18:11 EEST on Saturday according to which the bodies of two children, aged four and seven, were found in a home in Kakumäe.

Another, two-year-old child and the children's parents were transported to hospital for health checks.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the children's death.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kakumäegas leak


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
15.10

Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

15.10

Deadly gas leak incident extraordinary, say authorities

15.10

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Ex-US ambassador: Being Trump's personal representative became unacceptable

14.10

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

14.10

Transport commissioner: Delays with Rail Baltica jeopardise financing

14.10

Two children found dead in Tallinn home, gas poisoning suspected

13.10

Luik meets with Italian Defence Minister, visits EU NAVFOR Med headquarters

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.10

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

15.10

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

13.10

Odyssey merges Olympic Entertainment Group with self

13.10

Minister adjourns pulp mill planning procedure termination deadline

12.10

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group

12.10

Pension funds not operating to benefit contributors, says ex banker

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

Culture
2019 Elections

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

In a speech made at the Centre Party congress on Saturday, Prime Minister and party chairman Jüri Ratas said that in order to build a fair country with a strong middle class, the Centre Party will need a convincing win at the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
09:47

Paper: Cause of deadly Kakumäe gas leak points toward chimney

08:53

Kontaveit defeats Potapova in opening round in Moscow

15.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 15-21 October

15.10

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

15.10

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

15.10

Record, near record high temperatures reached as autumn persists mild

15.10

Gallery: New Arvo Pärt Centre opening in Laulasmaa this week

15.10

Interview: Vahur Afanasjev's tribute to a fading culture

15.10

More births than deaths registered in Estonia for 5th month in a row

15.10

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

15.10

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

15.10

Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

15.10

Deadly gas leak incident extraordinary, say authorities

15.10

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

14.10

Ex-US ambassador: Being Trump's personal representative became unacceptable

14.10

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

14.10

Transport commissioner: Delays with Rail Baltica jeopardise financing

14.10

Two children found dead in Tallinn home, gas poisoning suspected

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: