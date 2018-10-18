The third and youngest child of the family that lost a seven-year-old and a four-year-old child to gas poisoning in their home in the Kakumäe neighbourhood of Tallinn's Haabersti District on Saturday died in hospital on Wednesday. According to a statement by the authorities on Thursday, all three children died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"It is with great sadness that Tallinn Children's Hospital informs that the third child who suffered in the gas accident died in hospital at 11:00 EEST today," a hospital spokesperson said. "We offer our deep condolences to the parents who lost three children."

The hospital also relayed the parents' plea for peace and privacy in this difficult time.

The bodies of two children, aged four and seven, were found by their parents in the family home in Kakumäe at around 18:00 on Saturday. The family's third child, aged two, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Authorities confirmed on Thursday that the three children died of carbon monoxide poisoning. A criminal investigation is underway.

