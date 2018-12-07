Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

The Riigikogu board has accepted a draft resolution submitted by the opposition Reform Party aimed at making pre-school and basic school education in Estonian-only.

Hitherto, schools with a large number of Russian-speaking pupils have conducted classes in both Russian and Estonia.

The draft resolution, entitled "A proposal to the Government of the Republic for making preschool education and basic school education uniform and Estonian-language", replaces a previous resolution which failed to pass its first reading on Tuesday, missing out by one vote for the required 51 votes (from the 101 Riigikogu members) for it to pass.

The initiators said the executive branch needs to be tasked with preparing a comprehensive operational plan for the transition, which includes cooperation with local governments.

The cultural affairs committee of the Riigikogu was designated leading committee.

The issue divides parties, with Reform and Isamaa/Pro Patria favouring Estonian-only education and Centre supporting maintaining the status quo in Russian majority schools.

