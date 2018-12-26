Irene Ilves, mother of former president, dies at 91

Irene Ilves, the mother of former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, died on Tuesday aged 91.

Irene Ilves was born on 6 January 1927. An Estonian refugee, she raised her family in New Jersey, on the US East Coast.

She is survived by two sons, Andres Eerik and Toomas Hendrik, and four grandchildren, Juulia Kristiine, Luukas Kristjan, Kadri Keiu and Hans Hendrik, Mr Ilves wrote on social media on Wednesday, adding that she will be very missed by family and friends alike.

Ms Ilves was an alumna of the New York and later Toronto chapter of the Estonian sorority korp! Amicitia.

