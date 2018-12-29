Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

news

BNS
Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies.
Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies. Source: Toomas Huik/Postimees/Scanpix
The state-owned Ukrainian Railways will begin talks with the state-owned Estonian Railways (EVR) next month regarding extending the Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn.

The meeting was initially supposed to take place in December but was postponed, and representatives of the two national rail companies are now scheduled to meet on 17 January, Monika Lilles, head of communications at EVR, told BNS.

Ukrainian Railways said in late November that the Kiev-Riga route is currently operating at approximately zero profit, but, considering the fact that they are currently in the off-season, and the trains have only just started operating on the route, this particular route can still be considered a success.

The company said that a total of 2,100 passengers were carried on eight trips in November, 1,000 of whom travelled either to or from Lithuania and 950 to or from Latvia.

In operation since 28 September, the Kiev-Riga train, with stops in Minsk and Vilnius, departs once per week.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian railwaysrailukrainian railways


