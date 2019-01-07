Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

Congregations of the Estonian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate celebrated Christmas Eve on Sunday. In his Christmas Eve greeting, Metropolitan Yevgeny was critical of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Metropolitan Yevgeny of the Estonian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate said that it was not the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that gained independence fro the Patriarchate of Constantinople, but rather independence was granted to people trying to split up the church, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Ukraine's independent orthodox church was founded December, prior to which the church had been split into three, part of which was tied to the Moscow Patriarchate.

"God willing that this does not lead to bloodshed, but that may happen, as Constantinople is trying to change canonical rules," Metropolitan Yevgeny told Aktuaalne kaamera. "I just have no words. Precisely because Constantinople granted autocephaly to those two groups dividing the church and not to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. This is a grave violation of canonical rules. The Orthodoxy cannot agree with this."

Archbishop Yevgeny (Eugeni) of Vereya was elected the new Metropolitan Bishop of Tallinn and All Estonia and head of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate last May, prior to which he served as rector of the Moscow Theological Academy.

In his Christmas Eve greeting on Sunday, Metropolitan Yevgeny stressed that everyone should look inward at themselves and consider what they have done wrong or left undone.

