news

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Artist's impression of Fausto Capital's proposed Fahle Park/Sossi Quarter development in central Tallinn.
Artist's impression of Fausto Capital's proposed Fahle Park/Sossi Quarter development in central Tallinn. Source: Fausto Capital
News

A company belonging to a major Centre Party donor received a planning decision in its favour on 24 January, namely the cancellation of two long-standing detailed plans concerning a plot of land in central Tallinn know generically as the Sossi Quarter. Removing the plan enables the company, Fausto Capital, to press ahead more easily with developments in the area. However, since Centre is the majority party on Tallinn's city council, eyebrows have been raised at the decision following a €20,000 donation to Centre's coffers near the end of 2018 by Sven Mihailov, part-owner of Fausto. Mr Mihailov denies any chain of cause and effect.

''We've been working on various projects for around four years no and been running four or five detailed plans for a lengthy period of time. There's certainly no connection between these two things,'' said Mr Mihailov, one-third shareholder in Fausto OÜ, a major real estate developer.

Moreover, this was the first donation Mr Mihailov had made to Centre, though he had previously donated to other parties, he said.

"I think that what the [Centre Party] has been doing in recent years has been activity that [promotes the business environment] and I would like to support it," said Mikhailov. "In Tallinn, I think things have improved in recent years. My conduct has been right and proper," he added.

There are no ulterior motives to his donations, Mr Mihailov went on, though he may well make further donations to Centre in the course of the year, he said.

City council concurs

Andrei Novikov, one of seven deputy mayors of Tallinn, said that matters relating to detailed plans are all quite normal in the work of the city government and in all parts of the law.

''I have experienced various cancellations [of detailed plans] in every council I have been in. Who is behind these companies, I have no interest,'' said Mr Novikov, adding he had had no contact with Mr Mihailov and did not know him.

''If a person decides to support the Centre Party, it is either a world-view question, or he/she thinks that the Centre Party has done the right things, both nationally and in the city. All donors and donations are public: If anyone wants to support the party, there is no point in fearing that," said Andre Hanimägi, Centre spokesman.

In early 2018, Fausto Capital applied to Tallinn City Government to cancel a detailed plan for property owned by Fausto at the Sossi Quarter between Tartu Highway, Masina street and the Tallinn-Tapa railway in Tallinn. The company wanted to merge all its properties there and had plans to construct a building complex consisting of reconstructed buildings and their extensions, in a site alternatively known as Fahle Park.

Mihailov second biggest Centre donor in Q4 2018

The detailed plans on two properties, both around 20 years old, were cancelled, with Fausto hoping to get building permission based on Tallinn City's general plan, and not a replacement detailed plan.

The new plan was approved by Tallinn City Council on 28 November.

On the basis of the data submitted to the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK), Sven Mihailov made a donation to Centre worth €20,000 on 21 December.

This was the second largest private donation to the Party in the fourth quarter of last year after Urmas Sõõrumaa's €50,000 pledge.

Tallinn City Council approved the cancellation of the detailed plans at its meeting on 24 January, with 49 of a possible 68 votes in favour (the votes came from all parties).

In addition to the Sossi quarter currently under development, Fausto also owns several large developments in Tallinn and elsewhere, including at Maakri 23a (the Postimees House), the nearby Kompassi House, the Vironia Centre in Kohtla-Järve, the Rappel Centre in Rapla and a number of other locations.

The owners of the company are Sven Mikhailov and Kenneth Karpov. In 2017, Fausto Capital earned €5 million in revenue and €17.9 million in profit. Profits largely derived from a change of €15.1 million in the value of investment property, it is reported.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn city governmentcentre partypolitical party donationssossi quartersven mihailov


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
10:50

2019 Spring Storm exercise to be held in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru counties

10:03

Tänak finishes third in Monte Carlo WRC season-opener

09:52

First icebreaker hard at work in Gulf of Riga

08:50

Last USSR census 30 years ago counted largest-ever number of residents

27.01

Government to create committee on diaspora and global cultural policy

27.01

Ice hockey teams of 5 NATO militaries to hold tournament in Tallinn

27.01

Assistant police officers work almost 100,000 hours in 2018

26.01

Brother, husband of former beauty queen accused of $123 million fraud in US

Opinion
23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
13:53

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:55

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

17:10

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

16:34

Free Party initiative to reduce bureaucracy, MP reimbursements, rejected

15:46

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

14:41

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

13:53

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

12:48

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

11:50

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

11:16

The 16 MPs not running in the general election, and some of their reasons

10:50

2019 Spring Storm exercise to be held in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru counties

10:03

Tänak finishes third in Monte Carlo WRC season-opener

09:52

First icebreaker hard at work in Gulf of Riga

08:50

Last USSR census 30 years ago counted largest-ever number of residents

27.01

Government to create committee on diaspora and global cultural policy

27.01

Ice hockey teams of 5 NATO militaries to hold tournament in Tallinn

27.01

Assistant police officers work almost 100,000 hours in 2018

26.01

Day in the Life: The Muradyan family, cafe owners

26.01

Brother, husband of former beauty queen accused of $123 million fraud in US

26.01

Russian corvette Stoikiy to conduct missile firing exercise in Baltic Sea

26.01

Ratas speaks on Estonian e-state experience at World Economic Forum

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: