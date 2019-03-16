Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

State-owned Eesti Energia paid €104.8 million in tax in Estonia as well as collected and mediated another €94.7 million for the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), increasing the energy group's tax footprint by 10% to €199.5 million.

Eesti Energia's share in taxes collected in Estonia increased by close to 10% compared to 2017, the group wrote in a press release. The increase in taxes paid was mainly influenced by dividends paid out in December 2017, tax collected for which was paid by the company in January 2018.

The company is owned by the Estonian state, which means that said dividends were also paid into the government's coffers.

Eesti Energia and its subsidiaries are also 2018's largest labour tax payers at €41.4 million. Eesti Energia also collected €24.8 million in income tax from employees.

The group also functions as an intermediary for tax collection from consumers, collecting eg excise duties on energy and handing them on to the MTA.