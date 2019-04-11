Reform Party spends in excess of €1.2 million on campaign ads, ad space

The Reform Party spent a total of €1,812,118 in the first quarter of 2019, of which €1,244,532 were spent on advertising, ERR's Estonian online news reported on Thursday morning.

Estonia's parties are currently submitting their quarterly figures. Excluding the Centre Party, for which there is no information available yet, Reform are clearly in the lead.

The party spent more than €440,000 on TV ads, and some €230,000 on outdoor and online advertising. Print ads and materials cost some €150,000, and ad space in the print media another €130,000.

The party's total reported income in the same period amounted to €791,917, of which state subsidies made up more than €400,000 and donations some €380,000.

The biggest single donation came from businessman and president of the Estonian Olympic Committee, Urmas Sõõrumaa, who gave the party €50,000. Businessman Indrek Rahumaa donated €25,000, Raivo Rand €20,000, Aivar Sõerd €19,537 and Väino Kaldoja €15,000, ERR wrote.

Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, former Nordic skiing star and herself a candidate in the election, contributed €10,241. Businessmen Toomas Luman, Jüri Mõis, Andres Viisemann, Aleg Kirs, Peeter Mänd and Tanel Kuusk each donated €10,000.