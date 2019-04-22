Noted political analysts join May HeadRead literary festival lineup

Renowned political analysts David Patrikarakos (UK) and Anton Shekhovtsov (Ukraine) are set to join the roster of international authors appearing at the HeadRead literary festival in late May.

HeadRead, something of a double play on words between English and Estonian (in the latter it would literally translate to ''good lines''), brings journalist and presenter David Patrikarakos, who gained recognition with his book Nuclear Iran: Birth of An Atomic State (2012), to the festival, organisers announced in a press release.

More recently, Patrikarakos authored War in 140 Characters: How Social Media is Reshaping Conflict in the Twenty-First Century, a book which looks at the role of social media in modern warfare. Patrikarakos has written in many major English-language publications on international relations, especially the politics of the Middle East and post-Soviet countries, as well as the subject of disinformation.

Anton Shekhovtsov is a Ukrainian author and political activist who has followed far right movements across Europe and their links to the Russian Federation and Vladimir Putin, not least through his most recent book, Russia and the Western Far Right (2012).

Shekhovtsov demonstrates in the book how Russia is making use of far right movements in Europe to further its anti-western agenda.

Shekhovtsov is due to provide commentary on documentary Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire (Henrik Georgsson, 2018), which follows the late Swedish journalist's investigations into far right activities, on Sunday, 19 May at 18.00 EET at the Sõpruse Cinema in central Tallinn. The documentary is to be shown again at the same time and venue the following Saturday, 25 May.

The HeadRead literary festival takes place in Tallinn from 22 to 26 May 2019, primarily at the Estonian Writers' Union, with events also held in Kloostri Ait, St Nicholas' Church, and Tallinn Central Library, as well as the Sõpruse Cinema as noted.