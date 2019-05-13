ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR, ERR News
Ain Hanschmidt (left) and Ants Noot.
Ain Hanschmidt (left) and Ants Noot. Source: ERR
Economy

Natural gas supplier Eesti Gaas hopes to expand internationally, taking advantage of the expected liberalization of the Finnish gas market in 2020.

The company will go under the name Elenger internationally, but will retain the Eesti Gaas name domestically, ERR's online Estonian news reports. It aims to start its Finnish operations next year, it says.

Board chair at Eesti Gaas Ants Noots said of the development that the company hopes to provide all types of energy, with customer preferences often being for packages with complete solutions consisting of several products.

Noots said that from next year, with an opening to competition on the Finnish market, companies from all Baltic nations are likely to enter the fray. Elenger's aim is to offer a billion cubic meters of gas, about one sixth of the total consumption in the Baltic and Finnish markets – an ambitious, but achievable, plan, he says. The goal is to reach this level of supply in three years.

Board member Kalev Reiljan noted the appeal of the Finnish market, with sales activity having already taken place over the past couple of months (Eesti Gaas/Elenger has already opened a staffed office there, it says). The company has also started liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping supply operations in Finland, and provides maintenance and repair work there, it is reported.

The Finnish gas market is currently a monopoly, with piped natural gas originating in Russia, and LNG available as a (costlier) alternative, particularly in areas with no pipelines.

The Russian piped gas supply is currently part of the focus of a European Commission investigation into its state monopoly, Gazprom, over pricing, and a conflict with Europe over the situation in Ukraine.

Breaking down the current monpoly should be viable, Reiljan says, noting the company's success with energy supply, which also includes eletricity, via subsidiary company SIA EG Energija in Latvia, and in Lithuania through its UAB EG Energija subsidiary.

Eesti Gaas/Elenger has ordered an LNG barge for bukering (ie. Providing fuel supply) for ships, which it hopes to be ready by Autum 2020. The move also has an environmental aspect in helping to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Baltic Sea carbon dioxide emissions are reprtedly as high as the entire emissions in Estonia itself; the ordered vessel will be only the sixth of its kind worldwide, and Tallinn is currently the largest bunkering port in northern Europe.

Eesti Gaas/Elenger also offers LNG supply to land-based industries, such as the Järvakandi glassworks, when it is often purchased as a back up against piped-gas supply interruptions.

Ain Handschmidt, chair of the Eesti Gaas supervisory board, has also argued in favour of reducing energy excise duties in Estonia, noting that industrial energy supply in Finland is not subject to excise duties.

The company, which was bought by Infortar three years ago, will retain the same brand colors and fonts in its Elenger logo, it is reported.

The company is also involved in solar energy solutions.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti gaaselengerestonian gas supply


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

Opinion
14:20

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13:34

Opinion: Fighting Domestic Violence in a European Context

13:12

Rõivas: EKRE made big mistake inviting Le Pen to Estonia

12:53

EKRE picks own MP Kert Kingo as new IT minister

11:40

Reinsalu calling on EU colleagues to respond to Russian action in Ukraine

Business
09.05

Two new suspects in Danske money laundering case

09.05

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

09.05

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

08.05

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

08.05

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:21

Two-thirds of Estonian hotels found infringing basic fire safety rules

14:51

Apotheka pharmacy ordered to pay €700,000 damages to Tallinn hospital

14:20

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13:34

Opinion: Fighting Domestic Violence in a European Context

13:12

Rõivas: EKRE made big mistake inviting Le Pen to Estonia

12:53

EKRE picks own MP Kert Kingo as new IT minister

11:40

Reinsalu calling on EU colleagues to respond to Russian action in Ukraine

10:57

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

10:26

Party ratings: Support for Centre hits record low

10:02

Tänak wins inaugural WRC Rally Chile

09:14

Digest: New population minister wants return to family, religious values

08:59

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

Gallery: ERR settling into its new Narva studio

12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Day in the Life: Natalya the British Army corporal

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: