Estonia is electing its members of the European Parliament today Sunday. With advance and e-voting closed, this is the last chance for EU citizens entitled to vote in Estonia to do so. A total of 444 polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

EU citizens can vote at their assigned polling station only. The only document needed to vote is a passport, ID card, or driver's license.

Contrary to a common myth surrounding Estonia's voting system, a paper vote on election day doesn't override a previous advance or e-vote, which means that all those who have voted already won't be able to do so again at polling stations today.

Turnout so far has been rather low, at just 25.4 percent. Of those who voted already, 155,521 did so electronically, and 68,349 opted for advance voting at county center polling stations.

According to the Electoral Committee, results won't be published before midnight Sunday.

