The highest turnout was recorded in the capital city of Tallinn (42.2 percent), and the lowest in Ida-Viru County (24.3 percent). Turnout likewise exceeded 40 percent in Harju County and the city of Tartu, where it totaled 41.8 percent each.

Voter turnout totaled 37.8 percent in Hiiu County, 37.5 percent in Lääne County, 35.3 percent in Tartu County, 34.9 percent each in Pärnu and Rapla Counties, 34.4 percent in Järva County, 33.4 percent in Viljandi County, 32.8 percent in Jõgeva County, 32.6 percent in Lääne-Viru County, 32.5 percent in Võru County, 32.3 percent in Valga County, 31.7 percent in Saare County, and 31.6 percent in Põlva County.

This year's adjusted voter turnout as well as the initially reported figure of 37.3 percent each exceeded turnout for the previous European Parliament elections in 2014, when voter turnout totaled 36.52 percent. It nonetheless fell short of 2009's record turnout of 43.9 percent.

Turnout for the 2004 European elections, Estonia's first following its accession to the EU, was just 26.83 percent.

