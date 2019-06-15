ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaljulaid meets with Finnish prime minister

BNS
President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne at Kadriorg Palace on Friday. June 14, 2019.
President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne at Kadriorg Palace on Friday. June 14, 2019. Source: Office of the President
President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne at Kadriorg Palace on Friday, where the two leaders discussed bilateral Estonian-Finnish relations as well as topics related to the EU and the Baltic Sea region.

Kaljulaid and Rinne discussed opportunities for environmental cooperation, particularly in connection with the Baltic Sea.

The president noted that she wants to raise awareness of environmental issues, particularly of climate problems, during the second half of her term.

Topics discussed also included the security of the region and EU defense initiatives, as well as Estonia's successful campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council and the state's further plans as a member.

Earlier on Friday, Rinne also met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) at Stenbock House.

Friday's visit to Estonia marked Rinne's first foreign visit as prime minister of Finland.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



