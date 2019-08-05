Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

"My meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which was scheduled to last for 30 minutes, ended up lasting over an hour as we did not waste any time on formalities," Helme said on Saturday. "We were able to get right to the point and discuss the future course of our fight, how we should act, whom we should appeal to, and which big states or the forces thereof we could include. [It was] a dialogue of substance and mutual understanding that lasted for an hour and ten minutes. This is a new level, which indicates that we are not alone."

The EKRE chairman stressed that the fight must continue.

"We have to identify and map out our resources, people and work plans to figure out how we'll proceed and what we want to achieve," he continued. "We are part of a much bigger fight than we can imagine here at home. It's not just EKRE versus the [opposition] Reform Party and Social Democrats (SDE); we are a pan-European shield formation that will soon exhaust the liberal band of robbers. We have weakened them, and the time has come to mount a counteroffensive. Just as we have to take back Estonia, Europe, too, as a set of national and Christian values must be taken back. We are a part of that fight, and as a small nation, we'll do all we can."

'Everyone else should apologize to EKRE'

Helme also underlined the importance of work involving young people.

"We know that we have great recognition among young people, and that they aren't fazed by our so-called rhetoric," he said. "They think it's well put and on point, and they laugh wholeheartedly when it's funny, unlike liberals who in such cases throw a tantrum like a bunch of babies."

He added that ensuring the continuity of the party's support among young people all across Estonia is as important as preparing for the next local government elections.

The chairman, who is also currently serving as Minister of the Interior, noted that it is neither EKRE nor the Centre Party, the senior member of the government coalition, that needs to apologize for EKRE's so-called rhetoric, but rather it is everyone else that should apologize to EKRE for twisting its words. Members of the government coalition, he added, should reject the media's interpretations of EKRE's statements and stand with their coalition partner.

'Von der Leyen declared war'

Helme also criticized President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"When the new president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that a new immigration plan is needed, and all member states must participate in it as well as in the distribution of immigrants, in doing so she declared war against nations, nation states and the patriots thereof," he said. "Does she really think that building this Tower of Babel will end without nations' resistance? Do Estonia's liberals really think their teaming up will be enough? Wrong! That just means that all they are doing is accelerating their own demise, and that the next government will be formed by us, and possibly us alone."

