Reinsalu meets with Turkish foreign minister in Tallinn

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Aug. 28, 2019.
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Aug. 28, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Tallinn on Wednesday, together with whom he discussed bilateral relations, security cooperation as well as relations between the EU and Turkey.

"Turkey is our important partner in security policy issues, both bilaterally and in NATO," Reinsalu said according to a ministry press release, highlighting Turkey's membership in the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE) as well as its past contributions to NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission.

"As we are both NATO border countries, close relations are especially important, as we can help each other understand our respective neighborhoods and regions," he added.

The two ministers also discussed opportunities for increased economic cooperation.

"Our economic ties have strengthened recently, especially in terms of tourism, but there is potential for increased cooperation in other fields as well," the Estonian minister commented.

Reinsalu and Çavuşoğlu also exchanged views on the situations in Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as discussed Turkey's efforts toward accession to the EU and Estonia's upcoming non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

