ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: We won't abandon our principles over Erdoğan threats ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Esimene stuudio. Oct. 10, 2019.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Esimene stuudio. Oct. 10, 2019. Source: ERR
News

Speaking on ETV program Esimene stuudio on Thursday evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's threat of sending millions of refugees to Europe is serious, but the EU will not yet respond by abandoning its understanding of how the Syrian crisis should be resolved.

Erdoğan has threatened to send millions of refugees into the EU if the latter does not stop criticizing Turkey's recent military offensive in Northern Syria.

"These are very serious words," Reinsalu said. "This will certainly be very seriously discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers next week. But that does not mean that we should in any way abandon our principles or our understanding of how to resolve the Syrian crisis."

Erdoğan has threatened to send millions of refugees into the EU if the latter does not stop criticizing Turkey's recent military offensive in Northern Syria.

"These are very serious words," Reinsalu said. "This will certainly be very seriously discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers next week. But that does not mean that we should in any way abandon our principles or our understanding of how to resolve the Syrian crisis."

The foreign minister acknowledged the responsibility the Turkish state has taken for over three million refugees currently there. "This is a huge responsibility that Turkey has taken on, and Turkey certainly deserves recognition for this; there is no doubt about that," he said. "But using refugees or the refugee crisis as a means of political influence cannot be acceptable in reaching political decisions."
Reinsalu noted that the number of refugees has begun to rise again in recent weeks.

"Thus we can say that whether this has its own connection to political influence from Turkey's point of view or not, the reality is that these numbers have indeed begun to increase already," he said.

According to the minister, the EU has to learn from the 2015 refugee crisis and review its border control and security systems in order to be better prepared for a possible new crisis.

He also stressed that Turkey is a very substantial NATO ally, and he did not find that one should believe that cooperation with Turkey within the alliance is over now.

"It isn't," Reinsalu said. "What this actually means is that on this matter, with the diplomatic channels available to European states and all states have in NATO, as well as in other formats, we should certainly influence Turkey to find a solution that is rational and respects international law and practical diplomacy."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

syriarecep tayyip erdoğanturkey


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:13

Reinsalu: We won't abandon our principles over Erdoğan threats

09:44

Gallery: Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer

09:16

Judge caught drunk driving resigns

08:55

Narva bridge renovation work starts Monday

10.10

EKRE and Reform MPs chosen for PACE Estonian delegation

10.10

What the papers say: Bees, Baltic Germans and Boris Johnson's ancestor

10.10

Kingo has not participated in a single government press conference

10.10

Government: We are in solidarity with Italy, but will not take refugees

10.10

Tartu centrists suggest deputy mayors and Must resign

10.10

M.V.Wool recalls trout gravlax at request of veterinary authority

10.10

Jaan Raik: On the Taltech case, without paranoia

10.10

Taltech internal report: Oversights not fraud

10.10

Kuusik's domestic violence trial to be held behind closed doors

10.10

Sakkov: Estonia faces morally questionable choices over Turkey's attack

10.10

More than 5,000 Estonians apply to stay in UK after Brexit

10.10

Narva asks Minister of Culture for help to buy new piano

10.10

Statistics: Exports fall for third month running, imports also decrease

10.10

Selling greenhouse emissions credits earned Estonia €141.2 million in 2018

10.10

Restaurants, offices, apartments planned for Tallinn's Old City Harbour

10.10

Reinsalu calls on Turkey to end unilateral military action

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: