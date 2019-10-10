Sakkov: Estonia faces morally questionable choices over Turkey's attack

Director of Tallinn's International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) said Estonia is facing some morally questionable choices in relation to Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria, on Wednesday.

Speaking on ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera, Sven Sakkov said "Our priorities lie in good allied relations with the United States and the strength and security of NATO. And in that regard, we are faced with a number of choices, some of which are morally very questionable, such as the future of the Kurds."

Whether or not present action could result in a new refugee crisis, Sakkov could not say.

"Let us recall that the major refugee crisis of 2015 was halted by Turkey, following an agreement with the European Union; therefore, in a way, Turkey holds the key here," he noted.

Sakkov added that Turkey has said the offensive in Syria is motivated by an intention to relocate several million refugees in the Northern Syria Buffer Zone.

"It is difficult to imagine this, because it's a desert area presently populated by half a million people. Relocating three million more people in the area -- I cannot imagine that," he said.

Sakkov noted that while it is to soon to speak of any Kurdish reaction to Turkey's offensive, Kurdish regional authorities have called for resistance and mobilization.

"Turkey is very strong in military terms. There is no questions they can defeat the Kurds. The question is how far they will go. Will they remain in the buffer zone equaling 32 km by 370 km that has been talked about, or will they go further than that?" he added.

