Reinsalu speaks with Turkish foreign minister about situation in Syria

A day before the scheduled visit of a high-level U.S. delegation to Ankara, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) spoke on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday evening regarding the situation in northern Syria.

Reinsalu stressed the need to find a quick political solution to the situation involving Turkish military actions in Syria, and expressed hope that the visit of a high-level delegation from the U.S. would contribute to this, according to a ministry press release.

He also welcomed the fact that a representative of Turkey will provide an overview of Turkey's actions in northern Syria at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday.

Diplomatic efforts are crucial for resolving the crisis politically, as well as for preventing casualties, the deterioration of the humanitarian crisis and a further escalation of the situation in the region, Reinsalu said.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are traveling to Turkey on Wednesday, where they are scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the BBC reported Wednesday.

