ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian IPU delegation condemns Turkey's actions in Syria ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Smoke rising from Ras al-Ain, Syria, as seen from Turkey.
Smoke rising from Ras al-Ain, Syria, as seen from Turkey. Source: Ozan Kose/AFP/Scanpix
News

The 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) voted on a joint statement of the delegations of France, the U.K., Germany, Switzerland and Egypt on Monday which called on Turkey to end its military operations on Syrian territory. Estonia's delegation to the IPU joined this resolution.

Delegation chairman Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) said that the military offensive launched by Turkey had caused dozens of civilian casualties within a few days, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"According to an estimate by the UN, approximately 100,000 people have fled the combat zones, and this number is increasing rapidly," Kokk said. "Turkey's unilateral decision to launch military operations threatens ongoing peace negotiations and may cause a new large-scale refugee crisis."

The Estonian delegation to the IPU is in Belgrade this week for the 141st Assembly of the IPU. The theme of the Assembly's general debate is the strengthening of international law. Discussions this week will focus on the role of parliaments as well as on regional cooperation.

Also to be discussed are improving gender equality, the empowerment of young people, the protection of human rights and achieving of universal health care coverage.

Delegation members Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE), Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) and Marika Tuus-Laul (Centre) are also representing Estonia in Belgrade this week.

Established in 1889 and currently consisting of 179 national parliaments, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is the world's oldest and largest global organization of parliaments. Estonia was a member of the IPU from 1921-1940, and restored its membership in the union after regaining independence in 1991.

 

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

syriaturkeyinter-parliamentary union


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:10

Over 800 reservists summoned for snap exercise Okas 2019

11:55

Wind turbine construction continues at Aidu after Sõnajalg's legal win

11:23

Seeder: Feels like Bank of Estonia has formed new party

10:54

Changes to basic school exams to be discussed in public hearing

10:01

Estonian IPU delegation condemns Turkey's actions in Syria

09:36

Weapons amnesty launches after 10-year hiatus

08:50

Reinsalu: European unity on Ukraine is vital

14.10

Raul Rebane: Heroes are made heroic by behavior, not achievements

14.10

Gallery: State wants to protect resort complex of Estonian Soviet leaders

14.10

Police detain man with an explosive in Mustamäe Updated

14.10

Swedbank launches instant payments in online bank on Monday

14.10

NATO jets scrambled four times last week over Baltic airspace

14.10

Leelo Tungal received Baltic Assembly Literature Prize

14.10

Narva woman tries to smuggle 279 bras to Russia

14.10

Bank of Estonia: Pension reform to unsettle economy

14.10

Defence Ministry to start restoring bogland in Võru County

14.10

Committee wants proof Renew Europe paid for €11 Facebook adverts

14.10

Tallinn University targeted by Russian propaganda

14.10

Parents no longer have to apply for family benefits

14.10

Nordic and Baltic ministers discuss China, Brexit, Eastern partnership

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: