Helme promises to talk to Madison about hiring father-in-law

News
ERR
Mart Helme
Mart Helme Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Mart Helme criticized fellow party member MEP Jaak Madison over a recent decision to hire his partner's father as his assistant.

"I would not have taken such a step. I have not seen Madison, but I plan to ask him why he decided on this course of action," Helme said on Wednesday, answering MPs' questions in the Riigikogu.

Madison's assistant is entrepreneur and musician Kaupo Männiste.

Asked why he decided to take the job as Madison's assistant, Männiste said: "I decided to take the job as Jaak Madison's local assistant after I was offered the position. The tasks outlined in the contract correspond with my skills," he said last week.

Männiste said he does not see working for Madison as nepotism or involving a conflict of interests. 

Madison also finds hiring his father-in-law is entirely justified.

"I believe he is capable of performing the tasks included in his contract," Madison told ERR last week.

Asked whether he perceives a conflict of interests in hiring Kaupo Männiste, the MEP said that Männiste is not a close relative, which is why the employment relationship is fine. 

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ekremart helmejaak madisonkaupo männiste


