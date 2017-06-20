news

Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016. Source: (Eero Vabamägi/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

Lithuanian carrier Transaviabaltika, which began operating subsidized air service connecting Tallinn with the largest two Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa last June, carried a total of 21,539 passengers in its first year of operation.

Of this total, the Lithuanian airline carried 13,242 passengers on the Tallinn-Kuressaare, Saaremaa route and 8,297 passengers on the Tallinn-Kärdla, Hiiumaa route.

Airline representative Rene Must said that the first year of operation went as planned. "There were no big surprises; we were well-prepared to service the large islands and this despite the fat that the contract with county governments was signed only one day before we began flying," he said in a press release.

The average load factor of the carrier's aircraft on the Saaremaa route was 58 percent, while the average load factor was approximately 37 percent on the Hiiumaa route. This May, a total of 1,359 passengers traveled on the Saaremaa route, while 807 passengers traveled on the Hiiumaa route.

The biggest concern for Transviabaltika has been the Hiiumaa route due to Kärdla Airport lacking an instrument landing system (ILS). Must said that compared to Kuressaare Airport, Kärdla has been issued significantly stricter weather-related minimum requirements for the landing of planes. This circumstance was also the reason behind multiple cancellations of Transviabaltika flights during the winter months.

Must said that one important work victory was the updating of the online ticketing system on the company's website, the result of which is that as of April of this year, it has been possible to use credit cards via bank links as well when paying for tickets.

This year also saw an update to the appearance of the plane servicing the two large islands. "This month we carried out a design update to our Jetstream 32 plane, which resulted in a completely new design on the aircraft's tail," Must said.

Lithuanian carrier Transaviabaltika submitted the winning tender in a procurement announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications last year for the operation of subsidized flights between the Estonian mainland and the capitals of its two largest Western islands. Transaviabaltika's contract was signed through May 31, 2019.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

flightstransaviabaltikapassenger numbers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
Igor Gräzin.Igor Gräzin.
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
BUSINESS
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
15.06
Nelja Energia opens first cogeneration plant, pellet factory in Latvia
14.06
Estonia's first-quarter employment growth highest in EU on quarter
Culture
Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
05.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 5-12
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
Latest news
17:08
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
16:12
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
15:02
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
14:11
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
13:08
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
12:06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
11:35
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
10:06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
09:15
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
08:44
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
19.06
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
19.06
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
19.06
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
19.06
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session Updated