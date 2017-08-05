US A-10 attack aircraft land at Ämari air base

A-10 Warthog attack aircraft and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters of the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard landed at Ämari Air Base in Estonia on Friday in order to participate in training with local defense forces.

While in Estonia, the aircraft of the 175th Wing will participate in training together with the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), the volunteer Estonian Defence League and the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group stationed in Estonia, which currently consits of British and French troops.

The command element of the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard, based out of Middle River, Md., will also remain in Estonia for the course of the training, which is scheduled to last through Aug. 18.